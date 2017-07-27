FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management reports qtrly FFO per share $0.61
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 11:05 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Apartment Investment and Management reports qtrly FFO per share $0.61

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co

* Qtrly AFFO of $0.51 per share

* Aproject Q3 AFFO to be in a range from $0.50 to $0.54 per share

* Remain confident in full year same store, FFO and AFFO guidance

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.61

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees 2017 FFO per share in the range of $2.40 to $2.48

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees 2017 AFFO per share in the range of $2.08 to $2.16

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees Q3 2017 FFO per share in the range of $0.60 to $0.64

* Apartment Investment and Management Co - Sees Q3 2017 AFFO per share in the range of $0.50 to $0.54

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.