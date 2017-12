BRIEF-Apellis Finalizes Late Stage Trial Plans For Eye Disease Treatment

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* APELLIS FINALIZES PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL PLANS FOR GEOGRAPHIC ATROPHY TREATMENT WITH APL-2

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 3 PROGRAM EVALUATING APL-2 PLANNED TO BEGIN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS - PHASE 3 PROGRAM TO CONSIST OF TWO IDENTICAL 600-PATIENT STUDIES TO ASSESS EFFICACY,SAFETY

* APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PHASE 3 TRIALS EVALUATING APL-2 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY SIMILAR IN DESIGN TO APELLIS' ONGOING PHASE 2 FILLY TRIAL