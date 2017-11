Nov 14 (Reuters) - APETIT OYJ:

* ‍CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SAMI SAARNIO WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY FROM HIS OWN INITIATIVE​

* ‍GROUP CONTROLLER TERO HEIKKINEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS ACTING CFO AS OF 27 NOVEMBER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)