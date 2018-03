BRIEF-Apetit Further Specifies Its Strategic Goals

March 1 (Reuters) - APETIT OYJ:

* REG-APETIT FURTHER SPECIFIES ITS STRATEGIC GOALS – ITS FOCUS AREAS ARE RENEWAL, INTERNATIONALISATION AND EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT

* ‍FINANCIAL TARGET FOR 2020 IS TO AT LEAST TO DOUBLE OPERATIONAL EBITDA​

* COMPANY WILL DISTRIBUTE AT LEAST 50% OF PROFIT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR IN DIVIDENDS.

* ‍TARGET FOR 2020: OPERATIONAL RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE%) > 8% (2017: 2.4%)​