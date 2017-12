Dec 13 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA INC ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL

* APHRIA - ‍ENTERED DEAL WITH CLARUS SECURITIES, PURSUANT TO DEAL UNDERWRITERS TO PURCHASE, ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 7.3 MILLION SHARES OF CO AT C$13.75/SHARE​

* APHRIA INC - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE CONSTRUCTION OF CANNABIS PRODUCTION FACILITIES GLOBALLY IN FOREIGN AND CANADIAN JURISDICTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: