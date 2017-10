Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* Aphria reports strong performance in Q1 2018, including record revenue and grams sold

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.11

* Aphria Inc - qtrly revenue ‍$ 6,120,359 versus $ 4,375,512​

* Aphria Inc - ‍revenue for three months ended August 31, 2017 was approximately $6.1 million, representing a 7 pct increase over prior quarter’s revenue​

* Q1 revenue view C$5.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: