BRIEF-Aphria Strengthens Portfolio With Acquisition Of Leading West Coast Producer Broken Coast

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Aphria Inc:

* APHRIA STRENGTHENS PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF LEADING WEST COAST PRODUCER BROKEN COAST

* APHRIA INC - ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING LETTER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL OF BROKEN COAST CANNABIS INC​

* APHRIA INC - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY $230 MILLION​

* APHRIA INC - ‍ TOTAL TRANSACTION VALUE TO BE PAID WITH UP TO $10 MILLION IN CASH AND REMAINDER IN APHRIA SHARES​

* APHRIA INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO ADD INCREMENTAL ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 10,500 KGS​