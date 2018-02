Feb 20 (Reuters) - Apn Outdoor Group Ltd:

* FY ‍PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE DOWN 9% TO $44 MILLION​

* FY ‍ REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 4 PERCENT TO $342.9 MILLION ​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF 12.5 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY18 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE $25 MILLION TO $30 MILLION

* OVERHEAD GROWTH FOR FY18 IS EXPECTED TO BE 6% - 8%