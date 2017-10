Oct 3 (Reuters) - APN Outdoor Group Ltd:

* ‍Its contract with Yarra Trams (Melbourne) has not been renewed.​

* ‍current contract will end 30 November 2017​

* ‍Has been appointed preferred partner to Metro Trains Melbourne​

* ‍Has retained advertising rights to cross track and roadside assets which it has managed and operated for over 10 years​

* ‍New contract commences 30 November 2017 and is subject to completion of contract negotiations.​