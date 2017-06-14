FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Apogee Enterprises enters amendment no. 1 to existing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc :

* On June 9, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 1 to existing agreement dated as of June 9, 2017

* Apogee enterprises says amendment amended terms of existing agreement, amount of incremental loan commitments was increased to $160 million - SEC filing

* Amendment no. 1 amended incremental loan commitments were exercised to increase amount of revolving credit facility to $335 million

* Indebtedness covenant amended, increase in permitted amount available to be drawn under letters of credit issued by 1/more lenders Source text - (bit.ly/2t2PoUN) Further company coverage:

