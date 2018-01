Jan 9 (Reuters) - Apogee Enterprises Inc:

* APOGEE RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* - BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO INCREASED ITS EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY 1 MILLION SHARES

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1575PER SHARE

* APOGEE ENTERPRISES - NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 12.5 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS DIVIDEND