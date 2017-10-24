BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance enters into stock purchase agreement with QHREAC

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance -‍ on October 23, co entered into common stock purchase agreement with QH RE Asset Company Llc​ - SEC filing

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate - ‍pursuant to agreement QHREAC purchased 1.7 million shares of co’s common stock for cash for purchase price of $30.8 million

* Apollo- ‍entered stock repurchase deal with QHREAC; pursuant to deal co repurchased 1.2 million shares of series B preferred stock​ of co