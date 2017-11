BRIEF-Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance prices convertible senior notes

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc :

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. announces pricing of convertible senior notes

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance-priced public offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.75 pct convertible senior notes due 2022​

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc - ‍notes were priced at 100.5 pct of face value plus accrued interest from, and including, August 21, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: