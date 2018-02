Feb 14 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc :

* APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE - ‍BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK WAS $16.30 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, VERSUS $16.36 AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​