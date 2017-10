Oct 27 (Reuters) - Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance- on Oct 26, 2017 units of co amended fifth amended and restated master repurchase agreement with JPMorgan ​

* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance - ‍amendment increased maximum facility amount under JPMorgan facility from $975 million to $1.25 billion-SEC filing​ Source text : (bit.ly/2gJhCyX) Further company coverage: