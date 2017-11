Nov 27 (Reuters) - Apollo Endosurgery Inc:

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR OVERSTITCH™ SX ENDOSCOPIC SUTURING SYSTEM

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC - ‍U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION 510K CLEARANCE OF OVERSTITCH SX​

* APOLLO ENDOSURGERY INC - ‍PLANS TO INTRODUCE SX SYSTEM IN US AND EUROPE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: