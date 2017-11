BRIEF-Apollo Global Management LLC qtrly total revenues $664.2 mln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management LLC

* Apollo Global Management, LLC reports third quarter 2017 results

* Apollo Global Management LLC - Qtrly net income available to class A share $1.00‍​

* Apollo Global Management LLC - Qtrly total revenues $664.2 million versus $503.7 million

* Apollo Global Management LLC - Qtrly economic net income of $431.6 million or $1.07/share

* Apollo Global Management LLC says total assets under management of $241.6 billion‍​ at end of Q3