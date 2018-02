BRIEF-Apollo Global Management Qtrly Gaap Net Income Per Share $0.92

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc:

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO‘S CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS $0.92 PER SHARE

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF $248.9 BILLION‍​ IN QUARTER END

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - QTRLY REVENUE $869.5 MILLION VERSUS $685.4 MILLION

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME $490.3 MILLION OR $1.22 PER SHARE‍​

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - QTRLY DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS AFTER TAXES AND RELATED PAYABLES $317.2 MILLION OR $0.77 PER SHARE

* APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC - QTRLY FEE RELATED EARNINGS $187.3 MILLION OR $0.46 PER SHARE‍​