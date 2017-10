Aug 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Investment Corp

* Apollo Investment Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Apollo Investment Corp - ‍net asset value per share as of end of quarter was $6.73 compared to $6.74 as of March 31, 2017​

* Apollo Investment Corp qtrly net investment income per share for quarter was $0.15

* Net asset value per share as of end of quarter was $6.73 compared to $6.74 as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: