Feb 5 (Reuters) - Apollo Medical Holdings Inc:

* APOLLOMED ANNOUNCES THAT NETWORK MEDICAL MANAGEMENT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH GOLDEN SHORE MEDICAL GROUP TO MANAGE OVER 100,000 PATIENTS

* APOLLO MEDICAL - NMM WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MANAGING ALL HEALTH PLAN MEMBERS ASSIGNED OR DELEGATED TO GOLDEN SHORE