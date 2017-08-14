FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 8 hours
BRIEF-Appaloosa dissolves share stake in Teva Pharmaceutical, Goodyear Tire & Rubber
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
U.S.
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
technology
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
Commentary
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
August 14, 2017 / 9:13 PM / in 8 hours

BRIEF-Appaloosa dissolves share stake in Teva Pharmaceutical, Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP:

* Appaloosa LP dissolves class A share stake in Charter Communications Inc - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Ally Financial Inc

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Kinder Morgan Inc from 5.3 million shares to 3.9 million shares - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc by 55.7 percent to 467,000 shares

* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.