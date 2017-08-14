FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in L Brands, ups share stake in Facebook
August 14, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in L Brands, ups share stake in Facebook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP:

* Appaloosa Lp takes share stake of 525,000 shares in Activision Blizzard Inc - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 835,592 shares in L Brands Inc

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Boston Scientific Corp by 32.2 percent to 2.3 million shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Facebook Inc by 23.5 percent to 2.4 million class A shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Delta Air Lines Inc by 30.3 percent to 832,438 shares

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in ak steel holding corp

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Mckesson Corp

* Appaloosa LP cuts share stake in Southwest Airlines Co from 3.1 million shares to 621,604 shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Micron Technology Inc by 92.8 percent to 12.9 million shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Alphabet Inc by 23.2 percent to 585,000 shares of class c capital stock

* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP)

