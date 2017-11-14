BRIEF-Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Apple, Facebook, slashes stake in GM

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Appaloosa LP:

* Ups share stake in Apple to 1.4 million shares from 625,000 shares - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Allergan to 1.9 million shares from 2.5 million shares - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Facebook by 40.1 percent to 3.3 million Class A shares - SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in GM to 250,000 shares from 1.9 million shares - SEC filing

* Ups share stake in Micron Technology by 32.2 percent to 17.1 million shares - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Expedia - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of Sept. 30, 2017 and compared with previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017​ Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2zJRjl2) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2uWm5mq)