Feb 21 (Reuters) - Appen Ltd:

* FY ‍PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABL UP 36.2% TO $14.3 MILLION​

* FY ‍REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 50.1 PERCENT TO $166.6 MILLION​

* DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF 3.0 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FULL YEAR UNDERLYING EBITDA FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 CURRENTLY FORECAST IN RANGE OF $50 MILLION TO $55 MILLION