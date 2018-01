BRIEF-Apple Announces Solution Bringing Health Records To iPhone

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE ANNOUNCES SOLUTION BRINGING HEALTH RECORDS TO IPHONE

* APPLE - UPDATED HEALTH APP WITH IOS 11.3 BETA, DEBUTING FEATURE FOR CUSTOMERS TO SEE MEDICAL RECORDS ON THEIR IPHONE

* APPLE SAYS JOHNS HOPKINS MEDICINE, CEDARS-SINAI, OTHER PARTICIPATING HOSPITALS, CLINICS AMONG FIRST TO MAKE BETA FEATURE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS‍​

* APPLE SAYS HEALTH RECORDS DATA IS ENCRYPTED AND PROTECTED WITH THE USER’S IPHONE PASSCODE Source text: (apple.co/2DxEG1o) Further company coverage: