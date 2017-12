BRIEF-Apple Awards Finisar $390 Mln From Its Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE AWARDS FINISAR $390 MILLION FROM ITS ADVANCED MANUFACTURING FUND

* APPLE - FINISAR TO TRANSFORM ITS MANUFACTURING PLANT IN SHERMAN, TEXAS, INTO A MAIN VCSEL PRODUCTION CENTER

* APPLE - FINISAR‘S SHERMAN FACILITY EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHIPPING VCSEL PRODUCTS IN H2 2018

* APPLE - IN Q4 OF 2017, CO WILL PURCHASE 10 TIMES MORE VCSEL WAFERS THAN PREVIOUSLY MANUFACTURED WORLDWIDE OVER SIMILAR TIME PERIOD

* APPLE - ALL VCSELS CO BUYS FROM FINISAR TO BE MADE IN TEXAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: