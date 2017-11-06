FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Apple comments on co’s tax payments
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 6, 2017 / 9:59 PM / in 9 hours

BRIEF-Apple comments on co’s tax payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* Apple says changes made to corporate structure in 2015 specially designed to preserve tax payments to United States, not to reduce taxes anywhere else

* Apple says no operations or investments were moved from Ireland in response to reporting by the International Consortium of International Journalists

* Apple says co pays billions of dollars in taxes to the US at the statutory 35 percent rate on investment income from its overseas cash Source text - apple.co/2AohvBE Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.