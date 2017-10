Oct 23 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

* Apple Hospitality REIT acquires two Residence Inn by Marriott Hotels

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc - ‍Acquired Residence Inn at 145 Fore Street in Portland, Maine, for a purchase price of approximately $55.8 million​

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc- ‍ Acquired Residence Inn located in Murray, Utah, for a purchase price of approximately $25.5 million​