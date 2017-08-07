FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT net income per share $ 0.39
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 7, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality REIT net income per share $ 0.39

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Apple Hospitality REIT Inc

* Apple Hospitality REIT reports results of operations for second quarter 2017

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc qtrly net income per share $ 0.39

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc qtrly mffo per share $ 0.51

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc sees 2017 net income $207 million to $225 million

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc sees 2017 comparable hotels revpar growth 0.0% to 1.5%

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc sees 2017 comparable hotels adjusted hotel EBITDA margin 36.8% to 37.5%

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA $425 million to $440 million

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc qtrly comparable hotels RevPAR $ 112.08 versus $ 112.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.