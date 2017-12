BRIEF-Apple Issues Statement About Iphone Batteries, Performance‍​; cuts Out-Of-Warranty Iphone Battery Replacement price to $29

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* APPLE ISSUES STATEMENT ABOUT IPHONE BATTERIES AND PERFORMANCE‍​

* CO HAS NEVER DONE ANYTHING TO “INTENTIONALLY SHORTEN THE LIFE OF ANY APPLE PRODUCT”

* APPLE SAYS “WE KNOW THAT SOME OF YOU FEEL APPLE HAS LET YOU DOWN. WE APOLOGIZE”

* NOW BELIEVE ANOTHER CONTRIBUTOR TO LOWER PERFORMANCE IS CONTINUED CHEMICAL AGING OF BATTERIES IN OLDER IPHONE 6, IPHONE 6S DEVICES

* REDUCING PRICE OF OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY REPLACEMENT FROM $79 TO $29

* IN EARLY 2018, WILL ISSUE IOS SOFTWARE UPDATE WITH NEW FEATURES THAT GIVE USERS MORE VISIBILITY INTO HEALTH OF THEIR IPHONE’S BATTERY‍​

* CUTTING PRICE OF OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY REPLACEMENT FOR IPHONE 6 OR LATER FROM LATE JAN. & AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE THROUGH DEC. 2018 Source text : apple.co/2C7itGM