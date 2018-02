BRIEF-Apple Reports Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $3.89

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.89

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $88.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.86, REVENUE VIEW $87.28 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTERNATIONAL SALES ACCOUNTED FOR 65 PERCENT OF THE QUARTER‘S REVENUE

* TIM COOK SAYS “IPHONE X SURPASSED OUR EXPECTATIONS AND HAS BEEN OUR TOP-SELLING IPHONE EVERY WEEK SINCE IT SHIPPED IN NOVEMBER”

* TIM COOK SAYS REPORTED QTRLY RESULTS WITH “BROAD-BASED GROWTH THAT INCLUDED THE HIGHEST REVENUE EVER FROM A NEW IPHONE LINEUP”

* ACTIVE INSTALLED BASE OF DEVICES REACHED 1.3 BILLION IN JANUARY

* SEES Q2 REVENUE BETWEEN $60 BILLION AND $62 BILLION

* SEES Q2 GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN 38 PERCENT AND 38.5 PERCENT

* SEES Q2 OPERATING EXPENSES BETWEEN $7.6 BILLION AND $7.7 BILLION

* SEES Q2 TAX RATE OF ABOUT 15 PERCENT

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.84, REVENUE VIEW $65.73 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY IPHONE SALES 77.3 MILLION UNITS VERSUS 78.3 MILLION UNITS LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY GREATER CHINA REVENUE $17.96 BILLION VERSUS $16.23 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY IPAD SALES 13.2 MILLION UNITS VERSUS 13.1 MILLION UNITS LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY MAC SALES 5.1 MILLION UNITS VERSUS 5.4 MILLION UNITS LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY MAC REVENUE $6.90 BILLION VERSUS $7.24 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY SERVICES REVENUE $8.47 BILLION VERSUS $7.17 BILLION LAST YEAR

* QUARTERLY OTHER PRODUCTS $5.49 BILLION VERSUS $4.02 BILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: