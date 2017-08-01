FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Apple says company has now surpassed 1.2 bln cumulative iPhones sold
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 1, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Apple says company has now surpassed 1.2 bln cumulative iPhones sold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says company has now surpassed 1.2 billion cumulative iPhones sold - conf call

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says company has increased production capacity for Airpods - conf call

* Apple Inc CFO says Q3 revenue from emerging markets outside of Greater China grew 19 percent from a year ago - conf call

* Apple Inc CFO says iPhone ASP was $606, up from $595 a year ago - conf call

* Apple Inc CFO says co reduced iPhone channel inventory by 3.3 million units in Q3 - conf call

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says Hong Kong continued to drag down Greater China segment in Q3 - conf call

* Apple Inc says Walmart will deploy more than 19,000 iPads to train up to 225,000 employees - conf call

* Apple Inc - "we do view that we have a responsibility in the u.s. To increase economic activity, including increasing jobs" - CEO Cook on conf call

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says co making "a big investment" in its autonomous systems project - conf call

* Apple Inc - "Autonomous systems can be used in a variety of ways, and a vehicle is only one" - CEO Cook on conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.