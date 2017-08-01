BRIEF-Apple says company has now surpassed 1.2 bln cumulative iPhones sold

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Apple Inc:

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says company has now surpassed 1.2 billion cumulative iPhones sold - conf call

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says company has increased production capacity for Airpods - conf call

* Apple Inc CFO says Q3 revenue from emerging markets outside of Greater China grew 19 percent from a year ago - conf call

* Apple Inc CFO says iPhone ASP was $606, up from $595 a year ago - conf call

* Apple Inc CFO says co reduced iPhone channel inventory by 3.3 million units in Q3 - conf call

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says Hong Kong continued to drag down Greater China segment in Q3 - conf call

* Apple Inc says Walmart will deploy more than 19,000 iPads to train up to 225,000 employees - conf call

* Apple Inc - "we do view that we have a responsibility in the u.s. To increase economic activity, including increasing jobs" - CEO Cook on conf call

* Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook says co making "a big investment" in its autonomous systems project - conf call

* Apple Inc - "Autonomous systems can be used in a variety of ways, and a vehicle is only one" - CEO Cook on conf call