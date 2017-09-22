FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Appliance Recycling Centers Of America says has received a written notice of default from MidCap Funding X trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - on Sept 2, co received a written notice of default, dated Sept 20, 2017 from MidCap Funding X trust

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - “‍strongly disagrees with lenders any event of default has occurred, is reserving all of options with to loan agreement​”

* Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc - company and midcap funding x trust have begun discussions for forbearance of default - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2wbmTFB] Further company coverage:

