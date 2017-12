BRIEF-Applied DNA And Colorcon To Collaborate To Commercialize Product Authentication Technology

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Applied Dna Sciences Inc:

* APPLIED DNA AND COLORCON ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO COMMERCIALIZE PRODUCT AUTHENTICATION TECHNOLOGY FOR PHARMACEUTICAL AND NUTRACEUTICAL INDUSTRY

* APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC - CO, COLORCON INC HAVE ENTERED INTO A TECHNOLOGY LICENSE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

* APPLIED DNA SCIENCES - DEAL TO COMMERCIALIZE PLATFORM FOR TRACEABILITY DIRECTLY ON DOSE, IS INTENDED TO REDUCE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH COUNTERFEIT MEDICATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: