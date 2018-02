Feb 9 (Reuters) - Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$ 0.29​

* ‍APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES QTRLY REVENUE $4.9 MILLION VERSUS $10.9 MILLION

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY‘S CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENTS AMOUNTED TO $119.7 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $100 MILLION​

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: