BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies reports Q1 EPS of $0.86

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc
* Applied industrial technologies reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.86
* Q1 sales $680.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $667.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc - updates full-year guidance
* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc - narrowing full-year 2018 guidance range for earnings per share to between $3.10 and $3.20 per share
* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S