BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies reports Q1 EPS of $0.86
October 25, 2017 / 10:40 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies reports Q1 EPS of $0.86

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

* Applied industrial technologies reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.86

* Q1 sales $680.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $667.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc - ‍updates full-year guidance​

* Applied Industrial Technologies Inc - ‍narrowing full-year 2018 guidance range for earnings per share to between $3.10 and $3.20 per share​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
