BRIEF-Applied Industrial Technologies Updates EPS Guidance For FY2018 To $3.19 To $3.39 Per Share

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Applied Industrial Technologies Inc :

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC - UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE REGARDING IMPACT OF ACQUISITION OF FCX PERFORMANCE, INC. ON ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC - UPDATED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES ADVERSE IMPACT OF $0.12 TO $0.13 IN ONE-TIME TRANSACTION-RELATED CASH CHARGES

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC - UPDATED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 OF $3.19 TO $3.39 PER SHARE

* APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC - 2018 SALES ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE 15% TO 16% HIGHER YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCLUSIVE OF ACQUISITION