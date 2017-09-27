FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Applied Materials ‍announces new $3 bln share repurchase authorization
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 27, 2017 / 7:20 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Applied Materials ‍announces new $3 bln share repurchase authorization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc:

* Announces new $3 billion share repurchase authorization to continue returning cash to shareholders​

* Company is targeting non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $5.08 for fiscal 2020​

* In services, Applied expects to deliver compound annual growth of 15 percent for next three years to reach $4.5 billion in revenue by 2020​

* For 2017 and 2018 combined, Co expects record WFE spending of $90 billion and $36 billion of display equipment spending​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.