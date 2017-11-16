FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Applied Materials posts Q4 earnings per share $0.91
November 16, 2017 / 9:37 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Applied Materials posts Q4 earnings per share $0.91

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc

* Q4 earnings per share $0.91

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Applied Materials Inc - Co grew qtrly net sales by 20 percent to $3.97 billion​ ‍compared to Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Applied Materials Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.93​

* Applied Materials Inc - ‍On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, year over year, co increased gross margin by 2.5 points to 46.2 percent in quarter​

* ‍Expects net sales for Q1 fy18 to be in range of $4.00 billion to $4.20 billion​

* Applied Materials Inc - ‍Total backlog as of October 29, 2017 was $6,031 million versus $4,578 million as of October 30, 2016​

* Applied Materials Inc - For Q1 2018, ‍non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.94 to $1.02​

* Applied Materials Inc - ‍In Q1 of fiscal 2018, applied expects net sales to be in range of $4.00 billion to $4.20 billion​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $3.94 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

