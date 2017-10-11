FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics' unit enters into Early Termination Agreement with Chailease Finance
October 11, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics' unit enters into Early Termination Agreement with Chailease Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc

* Applied Optoelectronics - ‍on Oct. 5, 2017, unit of co entered into an Early Termination Agreement with Chailease Finance Co., Ltd - SEC filing​

* Applied Optoelectronics - ‍ pursuant termination agreement finance lease agreement executed on March 31, 2016 was terminated effective on Oct. 6, 2017​

* Applied Optoelectronics-under terms of termination agreement, Prime World International Holdings ​agreed to pay Chailease 124.8 million New Taiwan Dollars Source : (bit.ly/2yhCs2A) Further company coverage:

