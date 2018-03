BRIEF-Approach Resources Q4 Adjusted Non-Gaap Loss Per Share $0.07

March 8 (Reuters) - Approach Resources Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q4 REVENUE $28.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $28.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 IS A RANGE OF $50 MILLION TO $70 MILLION​

* Q4 2017 PRODUCTION TOTALED 1,064 MBOE (11.6 MBOE/D)

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 11.3 MBOE/D

* SEES 2018 ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 4,200 MBOE TO 4,500 ​MBOE

* Q1 2018 PRODUCTION WILL BE AFFECTED BY NO NEW WELL COMPLETIONS IN Q4 AND WEATHER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: