BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA For Vitaros

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Apricus Biosciences Inc:

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES RECEIVES COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA FOR VITAROS

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC - CRL INDICATES THAT FDA CANNOT APPROVE NDA FOR VITAROS IN ITS PRESENT FORM

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC - CRL IDENTIFIES DEFICIENCIES RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING AND CONTROL FOR VITAROS

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES - CRL ALSO IDENTIFIES CERTAIN SAFETY CONCERNS SPECIFIC TO 2.5% CONCENTRATION OF DDAIP.HCL IN CURRENT FORMULATION FOR VITAROS

* APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC - GOAL OF PROVIDING MARKET AN UPDATE ON CRL ASSESSMENT IN EARLY MARCH OF THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: