BRIEF-Aptar Reports Q4 Sales Rose 16 Pct To $626 Mln

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Aptargroup Inc:

* APTAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS; ANNOUNCES BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION PLAN DETAILS; AFFIRMS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90 TO $0.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q4 SALES ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $626 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍SHR $0.77​

* ‍EXPECT BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION TO YIELD ANNUAL RECURRING INCREMENTAL EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $80 MILLION BY END OF 2020​

* ‍CORE SALES, WHICH EXCLUDE POSITIVE IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES, INCREASED ABOUT 10% IN QUARTER​

* ‍ANTICIPATE MAKING CAPITAL INVESTMENTS RELATED TO BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION PLAN OF ABOUT $45 MILLION, MAJORITY OF WHICH WILL OCCUR IN 2018​

* ‍EXPECT TO INCUR IMPLEMENTATION COSTS OF APPROXIMATELY $90 MILLION OVER NEXT THREE YEARS RELATED TO BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION PLAN​

* ‍ANTICIPATE MAKING CAPITAL INVESTMENTS RELATED TO BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION PLAN OF ABOUT $45 MILLION

* ‍CURRENTLY EXPECT EACH SEGMENT TO REPORT INCREASED Q1 REVENUES OVER PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍EXPECT LITTLE BENEFIT TO NEAR-TERM OVERALL EFFECTIVE TAX RATE GIVEN NATURE OF INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $578.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S