June 13 (Reuters) - AQ Estate Pcl

* Issues clarification on why the auditor did not have any comment for year ended 31 Dec 2016

* Clarifies that auditor had no comment since co has significant uncertainties, which could have significant impact on ongoing operations

* Existence of material uncertainties may cast significant doubt about co's ability to continue its operation as a going concern