Dec 13 (Reuters) - Aqua America Inc:

* AQUA AMERICA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHRIS FRANKLIN AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* AQUA AMERICA INC - CHRIS FRANKLIN SUCCEEDS NICHOLAS DEBENEDICTIS

* AQUA AMERICA INC - DEBENEDICTIS WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD AS CHAIRMAN EMERITUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: