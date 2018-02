Feb 27 (Reuters) - Aqua America Inc:

* AQUA AMERICA REPORTS EARNINGS FOR 2017, ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE $203.3 MILLION VERSUS $196.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.37 TO $1.42

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* SEES INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $1.4 BILLION THROUGH 2020

* SEES INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION IN 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31, REVENUE VIEW $208.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: