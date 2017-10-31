BRIEF-Aqua America reports Q3 earnings per share $0.43

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Aqua America Inc

* Aqua America reports financial results for third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $215 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aqua America Inc sees FY ‍earnings per diluted common share of $1.34 to $1.39​

* Aqua America Inc sees FY ‍total customer growth of 1.5 percent to 2 percent​

* Aqua America Inc - ‍company expects to invest more than $450 million in 2017 and more than $1.2 billion through 2019​