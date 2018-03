March 5 (Reuters) - Aqua Metals Inc:

* AQUA METALS SAYS ON FEB 27, MARK WEINSWIG INFORMED CO THAT HE WILL BE RESIGNING AS CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 5, 2018 - SEC FILING

* SAYS THOMAS MURPHY APPOINTED CFO

* APPOINTMENT OF THOMAS MURPHY TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 5, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2D00eib) Further company coverage: