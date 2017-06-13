FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Aquabounty acquires fish farming facility in Indiana
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 13, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aquabounty acquires fish farming facility in Indiana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Aquabounty Technologies:

* Aquabounty acquires fish farming facility in Indiana

* Deal for ‍$14.0 million​

* ‍Aquabounty continues to evaluate additional opportunities for larger production facilities in both United States and Canada​

* Once fully operational, current facility will have an expected annual capacity of 1200 metric tons

* Entered into agreement to purchase certain assets of Bell Fish Company, including its farming facility in Albany, Indiana​

* If anticipated timelines for deal are achieved, fish farming facility's first harvest could come as soon as Q3 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

