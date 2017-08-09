FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-AquaVenture Holdings announces Q2 loss per share $0.21
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 9, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-AquaVenture Holdings announces Q2 loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - AquaVenture Holdings Ltd

* AquaVenture Holdings Limited announces second quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $29.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $119 million to $122 million

* Company has decided to change its guidance policy to focus on results generated from its existing asset base

* When 2017 guidance was originally developed, company incorporated projected results from unannounced acquisitions.

* Excluding unannounced deals, full year 2017 outlook was revised to be between $119 and $122 million

* FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA expected between $34 and $37 million

* AquaVenture Holdings Ltd - ‍Recently closed on a new debt financing which replaces majority of existing debt at a lower cost​

* FY2017 revenue view $128.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.